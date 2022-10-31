Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 3.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,022. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

