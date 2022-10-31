Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of SiTime worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,162. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

