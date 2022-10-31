Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of MASI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,888. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

