Morgan Stanley Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $40.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 87.93%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

