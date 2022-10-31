Morgan Stanley Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $92.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.