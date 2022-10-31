Motco Buys 561 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motco raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 299,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

