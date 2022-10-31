Motco Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

