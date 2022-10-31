Motco Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

