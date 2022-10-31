Motco Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motco’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 39,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.43. 111,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $274.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.