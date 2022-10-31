Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Motus GI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,657. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.