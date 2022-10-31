Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Motus GI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,657. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.