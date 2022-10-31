Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Motus GI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,657. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

