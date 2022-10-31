MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €275.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

