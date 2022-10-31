MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $792.52 million and $3.97 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.04 or 0.31057392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.88275234 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,175,398.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

