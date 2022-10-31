MVL Price Tops $0.0044 (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. MVL has a market cap of $96.71 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

