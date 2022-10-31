My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

