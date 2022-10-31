Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 23,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 596,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
