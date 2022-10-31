Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 7.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 8,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,351,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

