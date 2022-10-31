Nblh (NBLH) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Nblh (NBLH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nblh has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $156.59 million and $5,222.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.0169535 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $962.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

