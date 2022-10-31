Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00268396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00119014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00727726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00233802 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.