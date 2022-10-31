Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022296 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00268396 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00119014 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00727726 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563291 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00233802 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.