Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0034 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,755.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00270303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00119368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00724180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00564987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00230961 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.