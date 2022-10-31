New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Shares of New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
New World Development Trading Down 10.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
New World Development Company Profile
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.
