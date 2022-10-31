Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.7 %

NWL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 321,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

