NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $304.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $360.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.18.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

