NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $77.21. 199,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

