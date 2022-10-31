NFT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $886,409.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $22.94 and $886,409.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,492.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004138 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $891,567.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

