Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
