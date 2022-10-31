Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 2.0 %

NKRKY stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.