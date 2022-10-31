Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 5.6 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. 67,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,581. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 201,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.