Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.07

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 76550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

