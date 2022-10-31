North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.19.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$790,000. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 327,900 shares of company stock worth $4,878,274.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

