Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after buying an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. 16,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

