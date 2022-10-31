Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. 171,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.