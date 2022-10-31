NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -30.86 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.41

Analyst Ratings

NovaGold Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 573 2965 3747 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 77.57%. Given NovaGold Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.47% 0.31% 0.13%

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovaGold Resources peers beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

