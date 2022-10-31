Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Novonix Price Performance

NASDAQ NVX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56. Novonix has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the second quarter worth about $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.