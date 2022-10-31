NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.