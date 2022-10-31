NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 730,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,636,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

