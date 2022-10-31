NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 730,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,636,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
