NXM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,361.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $51.70 or 0.00253103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $340.93 million and approximately $10,361.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.34698231 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,724.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.