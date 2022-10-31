NXM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,361.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $51.70 or 0.00253103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $340.93 million and approximately $10,361.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007502 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004060 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005830 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016747 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052873 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044520 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022462 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.
- Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
NXM Token Profile
NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.
NXM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
