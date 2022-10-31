NXM (NXM) Market Cap Achieves $338.78 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $51.38 or 0.00251749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $338.78 million and approximately $11,593.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.34698231 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,724.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

