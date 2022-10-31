NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.