Olin (OLN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Olin (NYSE: OLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.

10/10/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.

10/3/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $62.00.

9/6/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,432. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

