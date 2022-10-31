onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.
onsemi Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 1,000,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Activity
In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 164.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of onsemi by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in onsemi by 113.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.