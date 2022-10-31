onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

onsemi Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 1,000,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 164.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of onsemi by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in onsemi by 113.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

