Optimism (OP) 1-Day Volume Tops $115.99 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $221.19 million and $115.99 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.