Optimism (OP) 1-Day Volume Tops $115.99 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $221.19 million and $115.99 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two smart contract network that aims to enable low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. Optimism speeds up Ethereum transactions and cuts their costs by settling them on another blockchain.It uses a technique called optimism rollups, whereby multiple transactions are batched into one and settled on the Optimism layer, with data fed back to the main Ethereum network. Its rollups “optimistically” assume all transactions in them are valid.Optimism was introduced in June 2019 and its testnet was released in October 2019. In January 2021, an alpha mainnet of Optimism was launched, but it took until October 2021 for Optimism to launch a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.What is OP used for? The OP token shifts the network’s structure by fueling the Optimism Collective, a governance system for funding composed of the Token House and the Citizens’ House. The Token House allows OP holders to vote on projects associated with Optimism, while the Citizens’ House facilitates and governs funding for projects aimed at promoting public goods.Rumors Optimism was launching a governance token started circulating on April 20, 2022 when an OP token page was spotted on Coinbase.Where can you buy OP?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, and FTX. You can find out where to buy SOL on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

