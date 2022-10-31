Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 91,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

