Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.54. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

