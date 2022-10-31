Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORVMF opened at $0.14 on Monday. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About Orvana Minerals
