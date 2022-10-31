Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

