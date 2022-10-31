PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.
PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
