PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $51,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.