Packaging Co. of America (PKG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG):

10/29/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $99.00.

10/26/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $130.00.

10/21/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

10/13/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $134.00.

10/12/2022 – Packaging Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,521. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

