PancakeSwap Price Tops $4.74 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00023252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $682.74 million and $51.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.32 or 0.31370938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 339,602,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,964,200 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.