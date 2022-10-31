Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Lee Rosenthal Sells 5,180 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $98,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 138,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

