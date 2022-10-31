Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Lee Rosenthal Sells 86,009 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 86,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,589,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,284,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 138,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

